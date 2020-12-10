Left Menu
Centre trying to ruin country: Kamal Nath on new farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has hit out at the Centre over the three new farm laws, alleging that the government was trying to ruin the country. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital against the three farm laws enacted in September.The new agriculture laws brought by the Centre will exploit the farmers, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters here on Wednesday night.

Centre trying to ruin country: Kamal Nath on new farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has hit out at the Centre over the three new farm laws, alleging that the government was trying to ruin the country. Thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital against the three farm laws enacted in September.

''The new agriculture laws brought by the Centre will exploit the farmers,'' the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told reporters here on Wednesday night. ''This government is working aimlessly and it is going to ruin the entire country,'' he alleged.

''The President gives suggestion to the central government. Now, it is for the central government to take a call. The government should try to understand the reality of the agriculture sector,'' Nath said in response to a query over opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, meeting President Ram Nath Kovind seeking repeal of the farm laws. ''Our economy is agrarian and unless the farm sector grows strong financially, the economy will not improve,'' Nath added.

''Our priority right now should be that farmers get justice and that they get fair prices for their produce,'' the former Union minister said..

