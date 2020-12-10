Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC releases report card on Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-rule

State Education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was present at the launch of TMC Report Card - Ten Years of Development, said the schemes floated by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last decade have benefited a huge section of people.Chatterjee said party leaders would reach out to people in all 294 assembly constituencies of the state with the report card.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:41 IST
TMC releases report card on Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-rule

With an eye on 2021 Assembly polls, the ruling TMC in West Bengal released a report card on Thursday, highlighting its government's welfare policies and development projects over the last 10 years. State Education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was present at the launch of 'TMC Report Card - Ten Years of Development, said the schemes floated by the Mamata Banerjee government in the last decade have benefited a huge section of people.

Chatterjee said party leaders would reach out to people in all 294 assembly constituencies of the state with the report card. Among others, state minister Firhad Hakim and MPs Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay were also present at TMC Bhavan during the event.

The TMC, after coming to power in 2011, has raised allocation for the education sector to Rs 37,069 crore from Rs 13,872 crore, Chatterjee said. ''As part of the 'Sabujsathi' scheme, 84 lakh cycles were distributed. Thirty new universities have come up in the state since 2010.

''We could not work at the expected pace this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our projects have improved lives of a large section of people in the past nine years,'' he added. Hakim, who is the state urban development minister, said 1.2 lakh unorganized workers have benefited from TMC's social security schemes during emergencies.

Bandyopadhyay stated that the number of factory units in the state have risen to 9,534 from 8,322 during the TMC rule. Elections to the 294-member Assembly in Bengal are likely to be held in April-May next year.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.66 against US dollar

The rupee snapped its two-day winning streak to close 9 paise lower at 73.66 provisional against the US dollar on Thursday tracking muted domestic equities and a rebound in the American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic ...

Rajnath Singh signs ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting joint declaration

efence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday signed the joint declaration by the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus ADMM-Plus on strategic security vision. Delighted to address the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus on the 10th anniversary...

Kohli stays on top of ICC ODI ranking for batsmen

India captain Virat Kohli cemented his spot at the top of the ICC Mens ODI Player Rankings for batsmen after scoring two half-centuries in the recently-concluded three-match series against Australia. Kohli, who had scored 89 and 63 in the s...

5G to offer viable biz model; hope it will be introduced in Indian market soon: Trai Secy

The fifth-generation technology promises sufficient India-specific use cases along with viable and affordable business models, Trai Secretary said on Thursday while expressing hope that 5G will be introduced in the Indian market very soon. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020