French minister says EU mandate in UK talks will not change - RTE

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:37 IST
French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune on Thursday said he believed there was still a chance of a trade deal between Britain and the European Union, but that the EU's mandate would not change, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

"We will defend our core interests," RTE quoted Beaune as saying, adding that "strong elements" protecting a level field of standards would be required for any deal, RTE reported.

