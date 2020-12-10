Left Menu
Development News Edition

End of TMC is here: MoS Debasree Chaudhuri on attack at Nadda's convoy

Blaming the Trinamool Congress for the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri on Thursday said 'the end of TMC is here.'

ANI | New Delhi (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:08 IST
End of TMC is here: MoS Debasree Chaudhuri on attack at Nadda's convoy
MoS Debasree Chaudhuri speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Blaming the Trinamool Congress for the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy, Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri on Thursday said 'the end of TMC is here.' "The end of TMC is here. The bad attitude of the state government, police, and party cadre is a sign of their end... The hooliganism showed by the attack on the convoy of BJP president JP Nadda and other party leaders of the state was witnessed by the entire country," Chaudhuri told ANI here.

Debasree Chaudhuri, MP from West Bengal's Raiganj said that there was an attack on then BJP president Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election. "They had received a befitting reply from the people of Bengal in the poll results," she said. "The BJP is ready to end the TMC from the entire country. The way you have murdered democracy in West Bengal and engaging in violent politics, this will not stand," the leader added.

Demanding the deployment of central forces, she said that violence has been ongoing in West Bengal for a long time. "We have been stressing that the deployment of central forces is necessary for West Bengal. In a violence-ridden situation, elections cannot be conducted in a proper manner. The voice of people will not be able to come forward," she said.

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being a hypocrite, Chaudhuri said, "What does she want? To run bulldozers on the opposition? She had also risen as opposition once. But your end is here now." The convoy of JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was allegedly attacked earlier today. Several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French minister: We want Brexit deal, but not at any price

France wants a deal governing trade relations between the European Union and Britain after Brexit, but not at any price, French trade minister Franck Riester told the BFM radio station on Thursday.Also Read Weve been forgotten in COVID-19 e...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 444 p.m. US scientists have developed a new accurate and reliable test to detect antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes...

Astad Deboo dies; artistes say India lost cultural treasure

Contemporary Indian dancer Astad Deboo, known for amalgamating Indian and western dance techniques, died here on Thursday, his family said. He was 73. He was suffering from lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that develops when white blood cel...

Maha: 3 govt employees booked for not doing poll-related work

Police have registered a case against three government employees in Maharashtras Thane district for allegedly refusing to carry out poll-related work despite the orders, an election official said on Thursday. The case against them was regis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020