Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will form next govt in West Bengal, says Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, said party national president JP Nadda on Thursday in his address to party workers at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:47 IST
BJP will form next govt in West Bengal, says Nadda
BJP President JP Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021, said party national president JP Nadda on Thursday in his address to party workers at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district. "I can say with confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. The lotus will bloom," Nadda said.

Talking about the attack on BJP convoy, the party chief said that there was not a single car in our convoy which was not attacked. I am safe because I was travelling in a bulletproof car. This state of lawlessness and intolerance in West Bengal has to end." "BJP state chief Mukul Roy and National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured in the attack on Thursday. It is a shame on democracy," he added.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said, "There is so much corruption under Mamataji that the High Court had to say that CAG should audit the Rs 1,000 crore central assistance given to the state. She went to court against it. What is she scared of?" (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says could recognize Biden win next week

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would immediately respond to the result of the U.S. presidential election if the electoral college definitively rules on the outcome next week.Lopez Obrador is one of the las...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...

Uttarakhand BJP condemns attack on Nadda's convoy in Bengal

The BJPs Uttarakhand unit on Thursday condemned the attack on the convoy of the partys national president JP Nadda in West Bengal, terming the incident unfortunate. There is nothing wrong with protests in a democracy, but the conspiratorial...

Debroy pitches for lowering import duty on gold to curb smuggling

Reducing the import duty on gold is the best way to curb smuggling of the yellow metal, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy said on Thursday. Addressing a virtual event organised by the Centre for Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020