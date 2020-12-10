Left Menu
Bosnia's top judge to quit amid corruption allegations

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:18 IST
The head of Bosnia's top judicial body said on Thursday he was standing down following pressure from fellow judges and Western diplomats to resign over corruption allegations, which he denied. Milan Tegeltija, a Serb, said he would quit the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJPC), which he has presided over since 2014, because could no longer perform the job as he feared for his safety.

The HJPC was formed in 2004 to safeguard the independence and impartiality of ethnically divided Bosnia's judiciary in the aftermath of its 1992-95 war. But an independent report commissioned by the European Union last year concluded it was often perceived as a centre of unaccountable power run by people serving the interests of a network of political patronage and influence.

Last month, a local news portal published an audio recording in which Tegeltija allegedly advised another judge from the Council about how to bypass accusations of nepotism while employing a relative within the courts system. Tegeltija said the recording, which prompted public criticism of him and the institution, was a fake.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday, he also said he was the victim of illegal intelligence activities and accused Bosnia's largest Bosnian Muslim political party, the SDA, of orchestrating a media campaign against him. The HJPC's other judges also labelled the recording a fake, but last week the Council asked Tegeltija to consider quitting because his public image was damaging its relations with international partners.

The EU delegation and U.S. Embassy in Bosnia had also called on Tegeltija to resign. While welcoming his resignation, the Embassy also said in a Twitter posting that that was "only one of the many steps the HJPC must take towards restoring trust with Bosnia-Herzegovina citizens."

