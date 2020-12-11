Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robot assists voters at Kerala polling booth

Voters at a polling booth in Thrikkakkara Municipality, Ernakulam were in for a surprise on Thursday as they turned up to cast their vote in the Kerala local body polls.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:22 IST
Robot assists voters at Kerala polling booth
A robot assisting voters at a polling booth in Kerala. Image Credit: ANI

Voters at a polling booth in Thrikkakkara Municipality, Ernakulam were in for a surprise on Thursday as they turned up to cast their vote in the Kerala local body polls. The Ernakulam district administration had set up a Robot at the Thrikkakkara community hall polling booth. Named Sayabot, the robot greeted voters, checked their body temperatures and gave them sanitisers before they voted.

When the robot found a particular voter's temperature as higher than the normal it made a loud announcement and advised the voter to contact the polling officer. It also advised voters to wear mask properly and maintain Covid protocol, including maintaining social distancing. S Suhas, Ernakulam district collector said: "If people will come without sanitizer, they can sanitize their hands through this robot. This is for maintaining Covid-19 protocol."

The robot, he said was engaged on a pilot basis and based on its performance it will be deployed in other places after consulting the election officials. Polling was conducted on Thursday in five districts - Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad - in the second phase of the local body elections of the state which will go in for assembly elections next year. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 2.3 million

Paris France, December 11 ANIXinhua France reported on Thursday 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2,337,966, according to the countrys health authorities.The health ministry confirmed 292 new fatalities from the virus over th...

Soccer-Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his players have made huge strides this season and are ready for any challenge after advancing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group D winners on Thursday. Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis...

Where water turns to snow: S.Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Incs coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown into one will immediately turn into snow.Located 65 km 40 miles below Seoul and boasting temperatures frostier than an Antarctic win...

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid positive

Amid heavy deployment at the Singhu border area, two of the Indian Police Service IPS officers who led the force where the farmers protest is ongoing against three farm laws, have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Delhi Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020