DCW institutes inquiry after Manish Sisodia family attacked in Delhi

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday said it has set up an inquiry taking suo-moto cognizance of media reports of an alleged mob attack on the family of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inside his official residence on Monday. As per a statement, publicly available CCTV footage of the incident clearly showed a large mob allegedly belonging to a political party, attacking the house and easily breaching security cover despite the presence of security personnel.

The statement also added that Sisodia's wife and children were present in the house at the time of the attack. "This is a very serious matter. If elected representatives can be attacked in the high-security zone this easily, one can only wonder what level of security is available to common citizens. The DCW has instituted an inquiry in the matter," it added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had hit out at the ruling party at the Centre for the incident and asked why the BJP was getting "so desperate" in Delhi. "I strongly condemn the systematic, organised and violent attack on Dy CM Manish Sisodia's home. The goons entered his house in police presence when he was away. Why is BJP getting so desperate by the day in Delhi?" Kejriwal said.

According to the Delhi Police, six people have been arrested in connection to the incident. An investigation is underway and a proper offence has been registered under appropriate sections of law. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference had informed that while the Deputy Chief Minister was not present at his house, only women were present.

AAP leader Atishi Marlena hit out at Centre over the incident. The party also showed CCTV footage of a group of protesters entering the gate of Sisodia's residence. (ANI)