German states, Merkel to discuss new COVID-19 measures on Sunday

German states, Merkel to discuss new COVID-19 measures on SundayReuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:13 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the 16 federal states will discuss new anti-pandemic measures on Sunday, the government of the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Friday.
It added that a "hard lockdown" until at least Jan. 10 was necessary in the state to bring down the number of infections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- German