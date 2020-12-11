Left Menu
Development News Edition

German states, Merkel to discuss new COVID-19 measures on Sunday

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:13 IST
German states, Merkel to discuss new COVID-19 measures on Sunday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the 16 federal states will discuss new anti-pandemic measures on Sunday, the government of the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Friday.

It added that a "hard lockdown" until at least Jan. 10 was necessary in the state to bring down the number of infections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing-Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative COVID-19 testsSeven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will return for Mercedes in Sundays season-ending Abu Dhabi ...

ECB's Villeroy says financing conditions focus of latest stimulus decision

The European Central Bank is targeting favourable financing conditions rather than pumping a given amount of liquidity into the economy with its latest stimulus decision, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. The ECB i...

Vietnam, Britain close in on post-Brexit trade deal

Britain and Vietnam have concluded talks to negotiate a new free trade agreement on Friday, weeks before Britain completes its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31, the British Embassy in Hanoi said on Friday.The deal, which will...

Australia drops push to count old carbon credits toward Paris climate pledge

Australia was committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible and the country would achieve its 2030 targets without the need to draw carry over old credits, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.The move is a sharp change...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020