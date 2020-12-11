Left Menu
Pondy CM pays tribute to poet Bharathiar on birth anniversary

Puducherry, Dec 11 PTI The Union Territory of Puducherry remembered Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar on his 138th birth anniversary on Friday. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to a statue of the poet.Territorial Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Parliamentary secretary K Lakshminarayanan, legislators and leaders of different Tamil outfits also paid tributes.

Puducherry, Dec 11 (PTI): The Union Territory of Puducherry remembered Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar on his 138th birth anniversary on Friday. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to a statue of the poet.

Territorial Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Parliamentary secretary K Lakshminarayanan, legislators and leaders of different Tamil outfits also paid tributes. The poet's house in the heart of the town was acquired by the Puducherry government in the 1970s and a museum and research centre have been housed in the building.

