Pondy CM pays tribute to poet Bharathiar on birth anniversary

Puducherry, Dec 11 (PTI): The Union Territory of Puducherry remembered Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar on his 138th birth anniversary on Friday. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to a statue of the poet.

Territorial Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Parliamentary secretary K Lakshminarayanan, legislators and leaders of different Tamil outfits also paid tributes. The poet's house in the heart of the town was acquired by the Puducherry government in the 1970s and a museum and research centre have been housed in the building.