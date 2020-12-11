Pondy CM pays tribute to poet Bharathiar on birth anniversary
Puducherry, Dec 11 (PTI): The Union Territory of Puducherry remembered Tamil poet Subramania Bharathiar on his 138th birth anniversary on Friday. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid floral tributes to a statue of the poet.
Territorial Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Parliamentary secretary K Lakshminarayanan, legislators and leaders of different Tamil outfits also paid tributes. The poet's house in the heart of the town was acquired by the Puducherry government in the 1970s and a museum and research centre have been housed in the building.
