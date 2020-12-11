Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's reply to protest: Will hold Jan Sampark, Press Conference, 'chaupals' to educate on farm laws

Amid ongoing farmers protest on Delhi border areas against agri laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise series of measures including press conferences, 'chaupals' and Jan Sampark, in all the districts of the country on the issue of the new farm laws from Friday onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:05 IST
BJP's reply to protest: Will hold Jan Sampark, Press Conference, 'chaupals' to educate on farm laws
Visual of protesting farmers at Singhu border on Monday (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing farmers protest on Delhi border areas against agri laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise series of measures including press conferences, 'chaupals' and Jan Sampark, in all the districts of the country on the issue of the new farm laws from Friday onwards.

As many as 700 press conferences, hundreds of 'chaupals' and Jan Sampark will be organised in the coming days. BJP General Secretary discussed the issue through video conferencing with state 'prabharis' and state president on Thursday. BJP led government have brought the laws with the aim to benefit the farmers, but the party says that farmers have been misguided by the opposition. Therefore, the party is starting the programmes to educate and inform farmers about the benefit of the laws.

BJP leaders are saying that opposition parties are spreading rumours regarding the reforms. In a bid to clear the rumours on the new laws, the BJP workers and leaders would be explaining the importance of the agriculture reforms. The farmers' protest entered 16th day today. They have also planned to intensify the agitation over the next few days in which they have planned to block highways leading to Delhi, gherao BJP leaders and offices and bring out another 'Dilli Chalo' march on December 14.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv sends report to Centre on law & order, asks Mamata not to play with fire

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Friday said he has sent a report to the Centre about extremely disturbing developments in the state, in the backdrop attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda. Castigating the Mamata Banerjee gove...

Man booked for duping two cousins of Rs 12 lakh

Police have registered a case against a Nashik-based man for allegedly duping two cousin brothers from Aurangabad of over Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Friday. The victims- Mohammed Zahed Qureshi and his cousin Shafiq Khan- wanted to buy ...

Ethiopian government says it is returning Eritrean refugees to camps in Tigray

The Ethiopian government said on Friday that it was bussing Eritrean refugees from the capital Addis Ababa back to two camps they had fled from during fighting in the northern Tigray region.A large number of misinformed refugees are moving ...

EU's von der Leyen says positions in Brexit trade talks "apart"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday the positions in talks with Britain on a trade deal remained apart on the question of ensuring a level playing field in the future and access to UK fishing waters for EU flee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020