BJP's reply to protest: Will hold Jan Sampark, Press Conference, 'chaupals' to educate on farm laws

Amid ongoing farmers protest on Delhi border areas against agri laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise series of measures including press conferences, 'chaupals' and Jan Sampark, in all the districts of the country on the issue of the new farm laws from Friday onwards.

As many as 700 press conferences, hundreds of 'chaupals' and Jan Sampark will be organised in the coming days. BJP General Secretary discussed the issue through video conferencing with state 'prabharis' and state president on Thursday. BJP led government have brought the laws with the aim to benefit the farmers, but the party says that farmers have been misguided by the opposition. Therefore, the party is starting the programmes to educate and inform farmers about the benefit of the laws.

BJP leaders are saying that opposition parties are spreading rumours regarding the reforms. In a bid to clear the rumours on the new laws, the BJP workers and leaders would be explaining the importance of the agriculture reforms. The farmers' protest entered 16th day today. They have also planned to intensify the agitation over the next few days in which they have planned to block highways leading to Delhi, gherao BJP leaders and offices and bring out another 'Dilli Chalo' march on December 14.