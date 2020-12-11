Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC hits out MHA for summoning chief sec, DGP

The ruling TMC in West Bengal Friday hit out at the union home ministry for summoning the state chief secretary and director general of police for the attack on BJP national president J P Naddas convoy and accused the saffron party of trying to create a situation where the central government can interfere in matters related to the states.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:30 IST
TMC hits out MHA for summoning chief sec, DGP

The ruling TMC in West Bengal Friday hit out at the union home ministry for summoning the state chief secretary and director general of police for the attack on BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy and accused the saffron party of trying to create a situation where the central government can interfere in matters related to the states. Senior TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Nadda's convoy had ''convicted criminals'' and goons who carried weapons with the malafide intention to instigate violence.

''What is the central government is doing by sending a letter (seeking report) from the state government is unconstitutional. The MHA summoning the chief secretary and DGP is unacceptable. The BJP and the central government is trying to create a situation where they can interfere with the federal structure,'' Bandopadhyay said at a press conference here. The provocative speeches by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh are leading to a vicious situation, he said and claimed that Nadda was accompanied by ''convicted criminal and armed men of BJP.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary plans fast-track local approval for Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungary will seek emergency domestic approval of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine rather than waiting as normal for a review by the EUs European Medicines Agency EMA, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page. The safety of th...

UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 bln class action against Mastercard

A landmark UK Supreme Court ruling on Friday has allowed a 14 billion pound 18.5 billion class action to proceed against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period. The complex case, b...

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 487,849, death toll reaches 6,986

Dhaka Bangladesh, December 11 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, bringing the tally to 487,849 and death toll to 6,986, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data...

Hezbollah man convicted in 2005 Hariri bombing sentenced to five life terms in prison

The U.N.-backed Lebanon Tribunal on Friday sentenced a Hezbollah member convicted of conspiring to kill former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing to five terms of life imprisonment. Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020