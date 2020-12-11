TMC hits out MHA for summoning chief sec, DGP

The ruling TMC in West Bengal Friday hit out at the union home ministry for summoning the state chief secretary and director general of police for the attack on BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy and accused the saffron party of trying to create a situation where the central government can interfere in matters related to the states. Senior TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Nadda's convoy had ''convicted criminals'' and goons who carried weapons with the malafide intention to instigate violence.

''What is the central government is doing by sending a letter (seeking report) from the state government is unconstitutional. The MHA summoning the chief secretary and DGP is unacceptable. The BJP and the central government is trying to create a situation where they can interfere with the federal structure,'' Bandopadhyay said at a press conference here. The provocative speeches by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh are leading to a vicious situation, he said and claimed that Nadda was accompanied by ''convicted criminal and armed men of BJP.