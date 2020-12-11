Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S., EU sanctions damage both sides

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:09 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S., EU sanctions damage both sides

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union would damage both sides and benefit nobody, and that ties between them should not be sacrificed as a result.

In a speech to his ruling AK Party officials, Erdogan called on U.S. and EU politicians to break from the influence of anti-Turkey lobbies, saying there were no problems that cannot be resolved with dialogue and cooperation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary plans fast-track local approval for Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungary will seek emergency domestic approval of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine rather than waiting as normal for a review by the EUs European Medicines Agency EMA, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page. The safety of th...

UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 bln class action against Mastercard

A landmark UK Supreme Court ruling on Friday has allowed a 14 billion pound 18.5 billion class action to proceed against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period. The complex case, b...

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 487,849, death toll reaches 6,986

Dhaka Bangladesh, December 11 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, bringing the tally to 487,849 and death toll to 6,986, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data...

Hezbollah man convicted in 2005 Hariri bombing sentenced to five life terms in prison

The U.N.-backed Lebanon Tribunal on Friday sentenced a Hezbollah member convicted of conspiring to kill former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing to five terms of life imprisonment. Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020