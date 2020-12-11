Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combative Mamata govt decides not to send CS, DGP to Delhi despite MHA summons

Kindly refer to the letter whereby the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Government of West Bengal have been requested to attend a meeting on December 14, 2020, at 12.15 PM in your chamber to discuss the law and order situation in the State of West Bengal including the incidents regarding certain Z-category protectees, Bandopadhyay wrote in his letter.Listing out various steps taken by the West Bengal government to ensure the protection of Naddas convoy, Bandopadhyay said the state is addressing the issue with utmost seriousness.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:54 IST
Combative Mamata govt decides not to send CS, DGP to Delhi despite MHA summons

A defiant West Bengal government on Friday decided not to send the state's chief secretary and police chief to New Delhi in compliance with Union Home Ministry's summons in the wake of a mob attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, saying he has been directed to request to ''dispense with the presence of the state officials'' in the meeting convened on December 14.

The MHA had on Friday summoned Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra asking them to present themselves on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state, following Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's report on the attack on Nadda's convoy by alleged supporters of the ruling TMC. ''Kindly refer to the letter whereby the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Government of West Bengal have been requested to attend a meeting on December 14, 2020, at 12.15 PM in your chamber to discuss the law and order situation in the State of West Bengal including the incidents regarding certain Z-category protectees,'' Bandopadhyay wrote in his letter.

Listing out various steps taken by the West Bengal government to ensure the protection of Nadda's convoy, Bandopadhyay said the state is addressing the issue with utmost seriousness. ''While further reports are being obtained and compiled, in the circumstances, I am directed to request you to kindly dispense with the presence of the State officials in the meeting, considering that the State Government is already addressing this issue with utmost seriousness,'' he said in the two-page letter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradeshs Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was playing games on a mobile phone outsid...

Odisha Lokayukta directs vigilance to probe into corruption charges against MLA

The Lokayukta on Friday directed the state Vigilance to probe into the corruption charges made against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi. The Lokayukta has also asked the Vigilance Directorate to conduct a preliminary inquiry ag...

Choreographer Remo D'Souza admitted to Mumbai hospital after heart attack

Choreographer and director Remo DSouza has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai due to a heart attack on Friday.The 46-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital after he experienced a sudden blockage. COO Santosh Shetty, Ko...

Taiwan shows keeness to invest in Karnataka

A Taiwanese delegation met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday and said several of its companies were keen to discuss investment plans in the state. The delegation, led by Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020