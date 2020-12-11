UK PM Johnson says no-trade deal Brexit is "very, very likely"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was very likely that trade talks would fail and that the United Kingdom would leave without a deal. "I've got to tell you that from where I stand now ...Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:13 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that it was very likely that trade talks would fail and that the United Kingdom would leave without a deal.
"I've got to tell you that from where I stand now ... it's looking you know very, very likely that we'll have to go for a solution that I think will be wonderful for the UK ... and as I say, come out on World Trade terms," Johnson told reporters.
Johnson said talks were snagged on fish and a so-called ratchet clause.
