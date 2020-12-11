Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit deal both "can live with" still possible - Ireland's Coveney

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:57 IST
Brexit deal both "can live with" still possible - Ireland's Coveney
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ireland's foreign minister said he believed it is still possible for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal that they both can live with and that failure would not strengthen the EU's hand in any future talks.

"Anybody who thinks no deal now is in the EU's strategic interests because in six or 12 months time, when we start talking to the UK about putting in place a new agreement, that somehow the EU's hand will be strengthened, I don't think that shows an understanding of a British mindset," Coveney told a news conference ahead of a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

"I think the United Kingdom will try and make whatever the outcome is in the next few days and weeks work, whether it's a deal or no deal and so all of the focus now should be on getting a deal done that both sides can live with and work with."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India welcomes 'fruitful discussions' among the Gulf countries to resolve rift in region

India on Friday welcomed the recent fruitful discussions among the Gulf countries towards resolving the rift in their region and hoped for harmonious relations between those nations. Responding to a media query on the statement by Kuwait Fo...

Business briefs

DBS Bank India on Friday said it has tied up with Haqdarshak, a social enterprise, to aid small businesses recover from the reverses of the pandemic. Through the tie-up with the Singaporean lender, Haqdarshak will target one lakh entreprene...

Giant iceberg expected to collide with South Georgia this month

Scientists are expecting a massive A-68A iceberg to strike land this month inflicting havoc near South Georgia Island. According to the findings, the iceberg has been travelling thousands of kilometers from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarc...

Soccer-Zambia national team coach Sredojevic charged with sexual assault

Zambia national team coach Milutin Sredojevic has been charged with sexual assault on Friday following an incident involving a waitress in the South African coastal city of Port Elizabeth. South Africas National Prosecuting Authority NPA co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020