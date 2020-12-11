UP govt approves proposal to expand Ayodhya's development area

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved a proposal to expand Ayodhya's development area by including over 300 revenue villages of Gonda and Basti districts in the temple town, an official said

The decision was taken by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to the official, 343 revenue villages have been included in the Ayodhya Development Zone (ADZ)

Adityanath has said that the planned expansion of this area will be possible with the border expansion of ADZ. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in August. Due to the construction of the temple, there is a lot of potential for tourism in Ayodhya, the government said.