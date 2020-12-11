MP: Scindia praises leadership of CM Chouhan

Congressman-turned-BJP RajyaSabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday praised Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for acting ''with firmdetermination and full strength'' against people involved inillegalities

Scindia said the BJP would establish a ''lawful''government in the state under the leadership of Chouhan

''With firm determination and full strength, theChouhan government is working against people involved inillegalities,'' Scindia, who is in Indore along with the CM toattend a wedding, said.