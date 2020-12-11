Left Menu
C'garh CM tenure speculation: Will go if asked to, says Baghel

Responding to speculation in a section of the media that the Congress in Chhattisgarh had a two-and-half year chief ministership term formula, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said he would tender his resignation the moment the party high command asks for it.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:34 IST
Responding to speculation in a section of the media that the Congress in Chhattisgarh had a two-and-half year chief ministership term formula, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said he would tender his resignation the moment the party high command asks for it. Incidentally, Baghel completes two-and-half years as CM next week.

''I am telling you right now that if I get an order from the party high command, I will immediately step down. I had taken charge on the direction of the high command and I will leave if the party leadership asks for my resignation,'' Baghel told reporters on being queried about the ''formula''. When Baghel became CM in December, 2018 pipping some others to the post, there was buzz in the media at the time that consensus was brought about by the party based on the sharing of tenure formula.

