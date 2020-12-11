Left Menu
AAP supports farmers' call to lay siege to Chandigarh district headquarters on Dec 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to the farmers' call to lay siege to the Chandigarh district headquarters on December 14.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:31 IST
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to the farmers' call to lay siege to the Chandigarh district headquarters on December 14. Announcing party's support to the call, the Punjab unit president and Sangrur Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann alleged in a statement issued from party headquarters that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Modi government at the Centre was pursuing a policy of repression against the people and is turning the world's strongest democracy into dictatorship.

"The farmers, farm labourers, commission agents, traders and all other sections of people of the country have been forced to take to streets against the contentious Central agriculture laws to give a free run to its favourite corporate houses," Mann said. "The centre was instead of acceding to the just demands of the farmers, adopting repressive measures to crush their agitation," he added.

"The Modi government was instead of holding hands of the people of the country, is dancing to the tunes of its patron corporate honchos," the Sangrur MP said. Mann said that the party had been opposing the black farm laws since the day the ordinances were issued and would stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers till these were revoked.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had fielded its Ministers, MLAs and volunteers to help out the farmers protesting on the Delhi borders in every possible way. The team was serving the farmers as their true 'sevadars', day and night at the 'dharna' sites. The state president said that the Aam Aadmi Party opposed the policies of the central government. AAP would continue to support the agitating farmers who were fighting for their existence and livelihood. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

