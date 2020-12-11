Left Menu
Ireland's Varadkar hopes for Brexit deal in "a few days"

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:45 IST
Ireland's Varadkar hopes for Brexit deal in "a few days"

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday that he would not be surprised if negotiations between Britain and the European Union drag on for a few more days and there is a last-minute trade deal.

"It's very often the case that these deals are done at the last moment because everyone needs to be sure it was the best deal possible and there is nothing else left on the table," Varadkar told reporters.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it drags on for a few days and the deal is only clinched at the last minute," Varadkar said, sharing the Irish foreign minister's hopes earlier on Friday that a deal can still be done.

