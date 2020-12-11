Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee has lost her mental balance, making irresponsible statements: VHP

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on BJP President JP Nadda after an alleged attack on the latter in Diamond Harbour in Kolkata, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar on Friday said that Banerjee has lost her mental balance due to impending defeat in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:35 IST
VHP Working President Alok Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on BJP president JP Nadda after an alleged attack on the latter in Diamond Harbour in Kolkata, International Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar on Friday said that Banerjee has lost her mental balance due to impending defeat in the upcoming assembly election in the state. "VHP is not a political outfit. But we believe in democracy and dharma. There has been an attack on both democracy and dharma in West Bengal and we will not stay quiet," Kumar said.

"Mamata Banerjee has made an obnoxious and irresponsible statement. She threatens people for saying 'Jai Shri Ram' and transfers the blame of an attack on BJP's president JP Nadda on someone else. The responsibility of maintaining law and order is of the state government according to the constitution. I feel that she has lost her mental balance due to impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections. That is the reason why she is resorting to abusing people," he added. Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour.

Banerjee had on Thursday targeted the BJP over its slamming the Trinamool Congress government over "attack" on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy and said it was resorting to "nautanki". She also targeted Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to the state and referred to him as "chaddha, Nadda, fadda, bhaddha".

"They (BJP) has no other work. At times Home Minister is here, other times its Chaddha, Nadda, Fadda, Bhaddha is here. When they have no audience, they call their workers for doing nautanki," Banerjee said at a public rally in Kolkata. Alok Kumar further said: "The Governor of West Bengal has discharged his responsibilities. The union government should think how long such a state government be allowed to function."

Kumar also praised Karnataka government for bringing in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill 2020. "It is a matter of pride that Yediyurappa ji conducted gau pujan. South India was considered as being outside the cow belt which was supposed to be the areas covering north India. Cows are respected across India and we consider them to be as mothers. They are the foundations of nutritious milk products for us," he said.

"If the majority of the population respects cows then the others should also respect them considering the majoritarian sentiment. The efforts being made to supplement the health of cows in Karnataka will lead to greater production of milk in the state," he added. (ANI)

