Goa Zilla Panchayat polls: Over 11 pc voting recorded till 10 am

Over 11 per cent voting was recorded till 10 am in Goa on Saturday, two hours after polling for Zilla Panchayat elections started for 48 seats in over 1,200 polling stations.

ANI | North Goa (Goa) | Updated: 12-12-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 12:45 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with his wife voted from Pale Zilla panchayat seat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over 11 per cent voting was recorded till 10 am in Goa on Saturday, two hours after polling for Zilla Panchayat elections started for 48 seats in over 1,200 polling stations. As per State Election Commission (SEC), there are 25 seats in North Goa, while 23 seats are in South Goa.

"A total of 200 candidates are in the fray on 48 seats. Ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has fielded 41 candidates, while 37 candidates are on field from Congress' ticket. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also fielded 20 candidates, followed by 17 candidates from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is also in the race with six candidates, while 79 independent candidates are fighting the election independently," said the SEC. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with his wife voted from Pale Zilla panchayat seat today.

After casting his vote, the chief minister tweeted, "Let us come together and strengthen our democracy. Urging all voters to exercise your democratic right to vote for the Zilla Panchayat Election 2020, to drive Goa's rural development." The polls were scheduled to be conducted in March but were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

