Deputy Election Commissioner to pay two-day visit to West Bengal on Dec 17

By Joymala Bagchi Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will pay a two-day visit to West Bengal on December 17 ahead of the state assembly elections next year.

Confirming the news, an official from Election Commission of India said, "Deputy Election Commissioner will be in West Bengal on a scheduled two days visit from December 17." According to sources, the Deputy Election Commissioner will review the preparedness for the polls and meet various state officials and district magistrates during his visit.

On December 14, West Bengal State Election Commission will have an internal meeting with district magistrates. The state of West Bengal is scheduled to go for assembly election next year. With the introduction of new election procedures in Bihar Assembly elections amid the pandemic, it may be presumed that West Bengal election too will have a change in rules if the pandemic persists. (ANI)