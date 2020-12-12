Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL25 PM-2NDLD FARMERS PM assures farmers on agri reforms, says govt committed to their welfare New Delhi: As farmers vowed to expand their protests over new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to boost income. DEL37 PM-LD ECONOMY Eco indicators show encouraging signs; govt committed to minimum governance to boost investment: PM New Delhi: Economic indicators have shown encouraging signs of recovery of the Indian economy post-pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he vowed to keep government controls to a bare minimum and encourage private capital.

DEL35 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR India being tested, will meet national security challenge: EAM Jaishankar on border standoff with China New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India was being tested in the seven-month-long border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and expressed confidence it will rise to the occasion and meet the national security challenge. DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: 30,006 new cases take India's virus tally to 98,26,775 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 98.26 lakh with 30,006 new cases in a day, while 93,24,328 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 94.88 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry data.

DEL24 MEA-TRILATERAL-CHABAHAR India, Iran and Uzbekistan to hold talks on Monday on joint use Chabahar port New Delhi: For the first time, India, Iran and Uzbekistan will hold a trilateral dialogue on Monday on joint use of the strategically located Chabahar port which is being increasingly seen as a fulcrum of connectivity to Central Asia. DEL38 MHA-BENGAL-LD POLICE Nadda convoy attack: MHA bypasses Bengal govt, calls 3 IPS officers to serve in central deputation New Delhi: Days after an attack on the convoy of BJP chief J P Nadda, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued unilateral summons to three IPS officers of West Bengal to serve in central deputation for alleged dereliction of duties, officials said.

DEL36 BIZ-GOYAL-FARMERS PROTEST Farmer agitation no longer remains farmers' movement; infiltrated by Leftist, Maoist elements: Goyal New Delhi: As the farmers' protest against new farm laws entered its 17th day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the agitation no longer remains a farmers' movement as it has been ''infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements'' demanding the release of those put behind bars for ''anti-national activities''. DEL32 CONG-GOVT-FARMERS Cong accuses Modi govt of branding every opponent 'Maoist', 'anti-national'; asks it to accept farmers' demands New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the Modi government of branding every person opposing it a ''Maoist'' and an ''anti-national'', and urged the Centre to accede to the demands of the protesting farmers. DEL23 DL-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Security at Delhi borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday increased deployment of personnel and placed more concrete barriers at various border points as farmers have announced that they will intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws, with plans to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway and the Yumuna Expressway. CAL5 WB-TMC-MHA Not accountable to Home Minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda's convoy attack Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress lawmaker Kalyan Banerjee wrote to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday, saying that West Bengal's chief secretary and director-general of police were summoned to Delhi over the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy with ''political motive'', asserting that law and order is a state subject.

MDS5 TN-RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth turns 70, supporters throng his residence Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday and his fans thronged his residence here to celebrate while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders extended their wishes. LEGAL LGD1 SC-POPULATION PIL to control population: Can't coerce family planning, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that India is unequivocally against forcing family planning on its people and any coercion to have a certain number of children is counter-productive and leads to demographic distortions.

FOREIGN FGN9 US-SC-2NDLD ELECTIONS US Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed lawsuit to overturn presidential election result Washington: The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the presidential election in several key battleground states won by Joe Biden, effectively ending President Donald Trump's bid to challenge the outcome of the November 3 polls. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 VIRUS-US-LD PFIZER US gives final nod to emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Washington: The US has given a final nod for the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for its use in the country worst-hit by the pandemic, with the first dose set to be administered in less than 24 hours. By Lalit K Jha PTI TDS TDS.