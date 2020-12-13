Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA implementation in Bengal soon: Vijayvargiya

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said. Permanent citizenship has remained a longstanding demand within the Matua community.Party sources said Vijayvargiya and Thakur held discussions about Shahs proposed visit to Thakurnagar, the community headquarters, soon..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 00:19 IST
CAA implementation in Bengal soon: Vijayvargiya
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said. Vijayvargiya, the BJP Bengal minder who was talking to reporters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district which is largely inhabited by backward Matua community, did not say anything on the contentious National Register of Citizens.

''Even if the West Bengal government opposes the implementation of CAA we (Centre) will go ahead in implementing it. If the state supports the implementation it will be fine,'' he said. BJP national president, J P Nadda during his recent visit to the state had said that rules for implementation of the Act are being framed. CAA will be implemented in letter and spirit after it.

To a categorical question about implementation of NRC, Vijayvargiya replied curtly ''We are talking about implementation of CAA here.'' BJP MP from Bongaon Shantanu Thakur, a member of the Matua community later told reporters ''We will be looking forward to Union Home Minister Amit Shah making the announcement on implementation of CAA during his visit to Thakurnagar. Matuas, who have a sizeable population in the state, are lower caste Hindu refugees who migrated to West Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan) during Partition and in the subsequent decades. Permanent citizenship has remained a longstanding demand within the Matua community.

Party sources said Vijayvargiya and Thakur held discussions about Shah's proposed visit to Thakurnagar, the community headquarters, soon..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French daily COVID-19 infections rise to 13,947

France recorded 13,947 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from the previous daily tally of 13,406, according to data published on a government website.The hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 199 to 57,761, compared with 304 ...

BTC poll results: BPF, UPPL win 4 seats each, BJP bags one till late night

The ruling Bodoland Peoples Front BPF and the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL won four seats each while the BJP came out victorious in one so far in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council BTC polls in Assam, officials said. The BPF is...

Tripura govt will deal with insurgents with a firm hand : Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday gave a stern warning to insurgents saying the government will deal with them with a firm hand. Debs warning to the insurgents came four days after three construction workers were kidnapped by...

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britains fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence MOD said. The move drew ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020