Senior EC official to visit Bengal to review assembly poll preparedness

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 13:04 IST
Senior EC official to visit Bengal to review assembly poll preparedness

Deputy Election Commissioner In-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain will be visiting the state on December 17 to review preparedness for the assembly elections next year, sources said. Jain is scheduled for a two-day tour during which he might also visit North Bengal, they said.

He will be reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Jain will also look into complaints of opposition parties, the sources added.

Election to the 294-member state assembly is due in April-May next year..

