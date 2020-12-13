Senior EC official to visit Bengal to review assembly poll preparedness

Deputy Election Commissioner In-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain will be visiting the state on December 17 to review preparedness for the assembly elections next year, sources said. Jain is scheduled for a two-day tour during which he might also visit North Bengal, they said.

He will be reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Jain will also look into complaints of opposition parties, the sources added.

Election to the 294-member state assembly is due in April-May next year..