Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal minister unhappy with TMC affairs meets party secy gen

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:04 IST
Bengal minister unhappy with TMC affairs meets party secy gen

Days after airing his grievance against a section of party leadership, West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday met Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee and discussed future strategies of the TMC. TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishore was reported to be present at the meeting.

''The party secretary general had called me for a meeting, where we discussed future strategies. There may be more such meetings in the coming days and more discussions will be held,'' Banerjee told reporters after an hour-long meeting at Chatterjee's residence. The state forest minister said that if there is any misgiving within the party, that can certainly be resolved through dialogue.

Asked about posters of Banerjee and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikary, who has distanced himself from the TMC and given up his ministerial position, appearing together at various places, he said that both of them are individuals and have their own issues, and it should not be ''bracketed together''. ''I do not know who have put up the posters and I do not support it, we are individuals and should not be bracketed together,'' Banerjee said.

At an apolitical function in the city on December 5, Banerjee had said that those who are working in the interest of the people and are able and hardworking are not getting due importance, while those sitting in air-conditioned chambers think that the public can be fooled are getting importance ''just because they keep the people, who matter to them, in good humour.'' After attending another function at Kamarpukur on December 11, the minister had said, ''I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind''..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP activists stage demonstration over party worker's death

BJP activists on Sunday held a demonstration outside Bijupur police station in Bengals North 24 Parganas, demanding justice for one of their party workers who died in an attack by alleged TMC supporters. Hundreds of agitators, led by saffro...

Union minister's remarks: Conduct surgical strike, Raut to BJP

Taking a dig at the BJP over Union minister Raosaheb Danves claim that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing stir of farmers in Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has asked the Centre to conduct a surgical strike in this regard. Farmers h...

EU Council President Michel says EU will keep calm as Brexit talks reach climax

Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Sunday the EU would not lose its composure as make-or-break talks with Britain over a Brexit trade deal approach their climax.Michel, who chairs EU summits, told France Inter ra...

Won't comment on Pranab Mukherjee's book before reading in full: Cong leaders

Senior Congress leaders have said its premature to comment on the new book by late former President Pranab Mukherjee which presented a critical point of view for the party without reading it in full. Former union minister M Veerappa Moily, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020