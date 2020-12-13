Bengal minister unhappy with TMC affairs meets party secy gen

Days after airing his grievance against a section of party leadership, West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee on Sunday met Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary general Partha Chatterjee and discussed future strategies of the TMC. TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishore was reported to be present at the meeting.

''The party secretary general had called me for a meeting, where we discussed future strategies. There may be more such meetings in the coming days and more discussions will be held,'' Banerjee told reporters after an hour-long meeting at Chatterjee's residence. The state forest minister said that if there is any misgiving within the party, that can certainly be resolved through dialogue.

Asked about posters of Banerjee and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikary, who has distanced himself from the TMC and given up his ministerial position, appearing together at various places, he said that both of them are individuals and have their own issues, and it should not be ''bracketed together''. ''I do not know who have put up the posters and I do not support it, we are individuals and should not be bracketed together,'' Banerjee said.

At an apolitical function in the city on December 5, Banerjee had said that those who are working in the interest of the people and are able and hardworking are not getting due importance, while those sitting in air-conditioned chambers think that the public can be fooled are getting importance ''just because they keep the people, who matter to them, in good humour.'' After attending another function at Kamarpukur on December 11, the minister had said, ''I am not taking back my earlier statement I had made at an apolitical function in Kolkata. I spoke my mind''..