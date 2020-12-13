Left Menu
BJP activists stage demonstration over party worker's death

PTI | Barrackpore | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:16 IST
BJP activists on Sunday held a demonstration outside Bijupur police station in Bengal's North 24 Parganas, demanding justice for one of their party workers who died in an attack by alleged TMC supporters. Hundreds of agitators, led by saffron party MLA Subhrangsu Roy, went past barricades and tried to enter the police station, seeking strict action against all accused.

The police were seen trying to convince the legislator, who is also the son of BJP vice-president Mukul Roy, to step back. ''We want the police to arrest those involved in the attack on our party member Saikat Bhawal. He was targeted by TMC miscreants in Halisahar for playing a key role in strengthening BJP's base in the area,'' Roy said.

Bhawal was beaten to death on Saturday by a group of people during a door-to-door campaign of the saffron party. Six other BJP workers sustained injuries in the attack.

All of them were rushed to nearby JNM hospital, where the doctors declared Bhawal ''brought dead''. Two of the six who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment. At least two persons have been arrested in the case.

Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that ''goons sheltered by the TMC'' killed Bhawal, but the ruling party has denied the charge. BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said his ''party members will retaliate as the police were not taking necessary action to stop attacks on them''.

