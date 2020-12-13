Left Menu
BTC polls: BJP supports UPPL president Pramod Boro's name for CEM, says Javadekar

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said Bharatiya Janata Party has recommended United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President Pramod Boro's name for Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:46 IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar talking to ANI on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said Bharatiya Janata Party has recommended United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President Pramod Boro's name for Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). "Today Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) results have come. BJP won 9 seats. We have suggested United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) President Pramod Boro's name for Chief Executive Member of the BTC," Javadekar told ANI.

"In the 40-seat Bodoland Territorial Council, BJP has fielded candidates for only 26 seats," he added. Javadekar said, "BJP's victory in BTC election is another electoral success of the party."

BJP is supporting the UPPL in the formation of the next council. The ruling Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has won 17 seats while UPPL got 12 seats in the BTC polls. The BJP won 9 seats. BJP had won only 1 seat in the last election.

Congress and Gana Suraksha Parishad managed to get 1 seat each. Since the formation of BTC in 2003, it has been governed by the Bodoland People's Front. The elections in 40 constituencies in the Assam region were held in two phases on December 7 and December 10 while the results were declared on December 12.

The minister said Congress is going and BJP coming into power, earlier this Bodo council used to be under Congress, but now the situation has changed. While giving the reference of Rajasthan's local body elections, he said, "BJP won 93 seats in Block Panchayat Samiti, in terms of Zila Parishad, BJP won 353 seats out of 606 with an absolute majority. The party won 1990 seats out of 4300 in Block Panchayat here."

BJP leader also highlighted that BJP emerged as the second-largest party in Hyderabad civic body elections after ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). Javadekar said, "This data shows the BJP is winning everywhere." Here also Congress has been able to grab only one seat." (ANI)

