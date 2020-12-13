Left Menu
Development News Edition

GJMM leader Binay Tamang demands 'constitutional justice' for hills

Gorkha Jana Mukti Morcha (GJMM) leader Binay Tamang on Sunday demanded "constitutional justice" for the people of hills, Terai and Dooars region.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:59 IST
GJMM leader Binay Tamang demands 'constitutional justice' for hills
GJMM leader Binay Tamang (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Tarak Sarkar Gorkha Jana Mukti Morcha (GJMM) leader Binay Tamang on Sunday demanded "constitutional justice" for the people of hills, Terai and Dooars region.

While addressing a public meeting at Sukna near Siliguri, Tamang said, "We want constitutional justice before the elections. We have six months for the assembly polls and if the issue is not addressed within the span of six months, we shall take our own stand on the assembly polls." "Since 2017 we are in alliance with the TMC and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has told us thrice that Gorkhas will get justice and the government will work for the identity of the Gorkhas and will look for the constitutional justice", Tamang added.

Tamang added that he will write a letter to the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Mod and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "constitutional injustice" faced by the region. Asked to comment over the leadership of GJMM founder Bimal Gurung and GJMM leader Roshan Giri, Tamang said, "they are out of his syllabus". (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws

To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These kisan sammelan will begin on Mo...

Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate

Farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate Ghaziabad-Ghazipur Delhi border on Sunday, police said. The group of six students, includi...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020