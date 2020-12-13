GJMM leader Binay Tamang demands 'constitutional justice' for hills

By Tarak Sarkar Gorkha Jana Mukti Morcha (GJMM) leader Binay Tamang on Sunday demanded "constitutional justice" for the people of hills, Terai and Dooars region.

While addressing a public meeting at Sukna near Siliguri, Tamang said, "We want constitutional justice before the elections. We have six months for the assembly polls and if the issue is not addressed within the span of six months, we shall take our own stand on the assembly polls." "Since 2017 we are in alliance with the TMC and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has told us thrice that Gorkhas will get justice and the government will work for the identity of the Gorkhas and will look for the constitutional justice", Tamang added.

Tamang added that he will write a letter to the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Mod and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "constitutional injustice" faced by the region. Asked to comment over the leadership of GJMM founder Bimal Gurung and GJMM leader Roshan Giri, Tamang said, "they are out of his syllabus". (ANI)