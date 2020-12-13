Left Menu
An investigation is underway and a case has been registered.The banned outfit said the blast was a result of the company failing to pay them taxes, or extortion. Julius K Dorphang, the former chairman of the outfit, surrendered in 2007 and became a politician, successfully contesting the assembly elections in 2013.The HNLC is wanting to hold dialogues with the Centre and the Meghalaya government for years.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 23:00 IST
1 injured in low-intensity IED blast at Meghalaya cement plant

A person was injured as a low- intensity IED went off at a cement plant in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Sunday. Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a banned militant group based in Bangladesh, claimed responsibility for the blast that took place on Saturday night at the staff quarters of Star Cement.

''One person sustained minor injuries. The blast also resulted in the collapse of a wall, besides damaging a water pipeline,'' Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Palecha said. An investigation is underway and a case has been registered.

The banned outfit said the blast was a result of the company failing to pay them ''taxes'', or extortion. ''Any industry or company run by non-locals has to pay tax to the HNLC and if there is a violation of the same, they will face our ire,'' its general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement.

Several HNLC members have surrendered over the years. Julius K Dorphang, the former chairman of the outfit, surrendered in 2007 and became a politician, successfully contesting the assembly elections in 2013.

The HNLC is wanting to hold dialogues with the Centre and the Meghalaya government for years. BJP leader and state Health Minister AL Hek, who is pursuing the Centre for the talks, condemned the attack and urged the outfit not to resort to violence.

