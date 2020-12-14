Left Menu
5 Ordinances, 10 Bills to be tabled in Maharashtra Assembly today

Five Ordinances, 10 Bills, including two related to Shakti Act, which deals with women security, are scheduled to be tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-12-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 09:17 IST
5 Ordinances, 10 Bills to be tabled in Maharashtra Assembly today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Bills proposing a change in municipal laws of few municipal corporations and a Bill for Establishment of International Sports university Maharashtra are also listed for tabling.

Five ordinances will be tabled today in Legislative councils. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will table Public Accounts Committee report for the year 2019-20 in both the Houses. (ANI)

