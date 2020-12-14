BJD to observe Foundation Day in all assembly segments & urban pockets

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will observe its Foundation Day on December 26 in all the assembly segments and urban pockets of the state, a senior party leader said. This time the party will observe the Foundation Day in all the urban areas across the state as per the direction of party president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJD vice president Debiprasad Mishra said on Sunday.

The state is likely to go for the urban polls in 2021, official sources said. This apart, Mishra said the party has convened two crucial meetings ahead of party's Foundation Day scheduled on December 26.

While the BJD Executive Body Meeting will be held on December 20, the State Council Meeting of the party has been scheduled on December 21, Mishra said. The BJD is all set to mark its 24th Foundation Day on December 26, Mishra said, adding that the party headed by Naveen Patnaik has emerged as one of the biggest regional parties in India. The BJD will complete 23 years of its foundation.

The BJD was established in 1997 after the demise of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, also the father of Naveen Patnaik. BJDs general secretary (headquarters) Sanjay Das Burma said that all the legislators, MPs of BJD and the members of the state council will attend the State Council Meeting scheduled on December 21.

Some political drafts will be received and proposals will be approved at the State Council Meeting said BJD general secretary Atanu S Nayak. The party will hold a discussion on the future course of action to strengthen the organisation at grassroots. This apart, the party will also decide the strategies to fight elections against rival parties, he said.