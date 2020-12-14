Left Menu
Vijayvargiya provided with bulletproof car after attack in Bengal

Days after he came under attack during his visit to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been provided with a bulletproof vehicle by the Centre. Stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Naddas convoy during his visit to Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas on December 10.Several vehicles in Naddas cavalcade were damaged in the attack.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:59 IST
Days after he came under attack during his visit to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has been provided with a bulletproof vehicle by the Centre. He arrived in the city on Monday afternoon to take part in a programme at Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas.

''As per the order of the Union home ministry, I have been provided with a bulletproof vehicle,'' the BJP's Bengal minder told reporters at the airport. Stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy during his visit to Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas on December 10.

Several vehicles in Nadda's cavalcade were damaged in the attack. Sources in the BJP said its leaders including Vijayvargiya and vice-president Mukul Roy sustained injuries in the melee..

