PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:30 IST
Fadnavis likens curbs on Maratha quota protests to 'Emergency'
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis [File Photo] Image Credit: ANI

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of not letting the Maratha community protest over the quota issue, and likened it to imposition of Emergency in the state. A day after Thackeray said labelling farmers fighting for their rights as anti-nationals is ''worse than Emergency'', Fadnavis told reporters here that the chief minister should first speak about what the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has done for peasants.

On Saturday, referring to the farmers' protest at Delhi borders, Union minister Piyush Goyal said the agitation no longer remains a peasants' movement as it has been ''infiltrated by Leftist and Maoist elements''. On Sunday, Fadnavis accused the Maharashtra government of imposing an ''undeclared Emergency'' and criticised the Uddhav Thackeray-led regime for ''going after'' Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and actress Kanagana Ranaut.

Reacting to it, Thackeray on Sunday said, ''If Fadnavis says the state government taking action against its critics is causing undeclared emergency, then labelling farmers who are fighting for their rights as anti-nationals is worse than Emergency.'' Asked about Thackerays remark, Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the state Assembly, told reporters outside the Legislature building here on Monday, ''The chief minister should speak on Maharashtra first.'' He asked Thackeray whether farmer suicides in Maharashtra have stopped. Fadnavis alleged that the Marathas are not being allowed to protest over the quota issue.

The protesters are being beaten inside their homes and also being jailed, he charged without specifying any incident. ''Such an Emergency has been imposed in Maharashtra that Marathas are not even allowed to protest. He (CM) is not speaking about it,'' the former state chief minister said.

The Supreme Court in September this year stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed. Later, members of some pro-Maratha outfits staged protests in parts of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis alleged the state government has not offered help of ''even a single penny'' to farmers hit by floods and cyclone earlier this year, despite making promises about it. ''He (Thackeray) speaks about what happened in the US, Russia or Delhi. Speak about what you have done in Maharashtra. The situation in Maharashtra is so bad,'' he said.

Fadnavis claimed Maharashtra ministers will get ''exposed'' if they speak on their performance in the state. ''Hence, they are speaking about what's happening in Delhi. Agitation is going on in Delhi every day, nobody has stopped the protesters,'' he said, seeking to underscore the difference between the Maharashtra government and the BJP-led regime at the Centre.

