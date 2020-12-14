Left Menu
No public new year celebration in Shimla as night curfew to continue till Jan 5

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:42 IST
Shimla, Dec 14 (PTI) There will be no public new year celebrations in Shimla, Kullu, Kangra and Mandi as the Himachal Pradesh government has extended night curfew in the four districts till January 5 to contain the spread of COVID-19

The decision to extend the curfew was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said. The curfew will be in place from 9 pm to 6 am in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts, Bhardwaj said

Earlier, the state government had decided to impose night curfew from November 23 to December 15.

