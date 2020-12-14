Left Menu
BJP releases 'TMC Fail card', claims Mamata govt a story of all-round failure

Describing the report card released by the Trinamool Congress last week on its governments 10-year-rule as a bluff to fool the people of West Bengal, the BJP on Monday brought out the TMC Fail Card and accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of peddling lies about the development of the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Describing the report card released by the Trinamool Congress last week on its government's 10-year-rule as a bluff to fool the people of West Bengal, the BJP on Monday brought out the ''TMC Fail Card'' and accused the Mamata Banerjee regime of peddling lies about the development of the state. The ''TMC Fail Card - the true story of 10 years of TMC's corrupt and inept governance in West Bengal'' was released by senior BJP leaders Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria and Shamik Bhattacharya.

''The report card released by the TMC is a complete bluff to fool the people of the state. In the last 10 years, the TMC government has failed on all fronts - economic growth, industry, health, education, security of women and creation of jobs,'' Bhattacharya, BJP state chief spokesperson, said. With an eye on 2021 Assembly polls, the ruling TMC released a report card on December 10 highlighting its government's ''achievements'' over the last 10 years.

Daring the TMC government to release a white paper giving details about the investments made in West Bengal during the last 10 years, Bhattacharya said that the business summits conducted by the state did not yield any result. ''The TMC government held several global investment summits over the years, but no investment has come to the state for setting up industries. Those who have units in the state are being compelled to move base elsewhere owing to the syndicate raj,'' he said.

In West Bengal, 'syndicate' refers to a group of businessmen, apparently backed by the ruling party, who allegedly force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality, at high prices. ''The state government has failed to solve the problem of unemployment. The TMC report card too is nothing but another form of corruption. The people of Bengal know what the real report card of the TMC is,'' Bhattacharya claimed.

The state BJP in its Twitter handle said, ''10 years of corruption, 10 years of Syndicate, 10 years of Tolabaji (extortion), 10 years of slapping the Democracy. That's what TMC's Report Card is all about. A failed student writing his own report card, that's what TMC's Report Card is.'' Elections to the 294-member state Assembly are due in April-May next year..

