Romania's president plans fresh talks to form new government

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will call on political parties for fresh talks on forming a centre-right government following an inconclusive parliamentary election on Dec. 6, he said on Monday.

"The first round of talks is over and we've had a good exchange of views. But today not all terms for designating a new prime minister have been met," Iohannis told reporters.

The ruling National Liberal Party proposed incumbent Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister, while the party's likely allies - the centrist USR-Plus alliance - would like former European agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos to take over.