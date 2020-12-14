Left Menu
Romania's president plans fresh talks to form new government

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:50 IST
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will call on political parties for fresh talks on forming a centre-right government following an inconclusive parliamentary election on Dec. 6, he said on Monday.

"The first round of talks is over and we've had a good exchange of views. But today not all terms for designating a new prime minister have been met," Iohannis told reporters.

The ruling National Liberal Party proposed incumbent Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister, while the party's likely allies - the centrist USR-Plus alliance - would like former European agriculture commissioner Dacian Ciolos to take over.

