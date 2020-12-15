Amarinder Singh says Kejriwal sold interests of farmers, gets reply on Twitter

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh are engaged in a war of words on Twitter. Singh alleged that Kejriwal sold off the interests of farmers. Kejriwal responded to his allegations and said that Singh was part of the committee which drafted the Farm Bills.

"Just as every Punjabi knows, I am not one to be cowed down by ED or other cases, you Mr @ArvindKejriwal will even sell your soul if it serves your political purposes. If you think farmers are going to be taken in by your dramatics then you are totally mistaken," Singh said in a tweet. "Farmers of India and particularly Punjab know that you Mr @ArvindKejriwal have sold off the interest of farmers by notifying one of the draconian farm bills in Delhi on 23rd November. What pressure did the Centre have on you?" he added.

Responding to him, Kejriwal said, "U were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are YOUR "gift" to the nation. Captain sahib, why do BJP leaders never accuse u of double standards the way they accuse all other leaders?" Meanwhile, the leader of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) made allegations that Arvind Kejriwal colluded with the Centre on the "black Farm Laws "and acting under their diktats to malign the Congress image.

In a statement issued by PPCC, Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Ravneet Bittu and Jasbir Singh Dimpa said that "Kejriwal committed fraud on farmers by implementing one of the vicious central farmer laws in Delhi." Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)