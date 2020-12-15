Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra BJP leaders hold protest outside Assembly over women safety, Maratha reservation

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday held a protest outside the state Assembly on the second of the winter session, over various issues including women safety and Maratha reservation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:28 IST
Maharashtra BJP leaders hold protest outside Assembly over women safety, Maratha reservation
BJP leaders holding protesting at Maharashtra Assembly premises on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday held a protest outside the state Assembly on the second of the winter session, over various issues including women safety and Maratha reservation. Pravin Darekar, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council alleged that the government is running away from discussions and is facing strong opposition.

"The Maharashtra government does not seem to be serious about Maratha reservation. It should put all its efforts in the Supreme Court for the Maratha Reservation. The government should also take care that OBC (Other Backward Class) reservations remain intact and unchanged," he said. BJP leader Pravin Darekar also commented upon the Bill approved by Maharashtra Cabinet, to be called the "Shakti Act", in which it is said it has the provision of death for crimes against women and children.

"Shakti Law was our demand and we are happy that the law is being brought but there was no need to do hurry. The discussions are a must for any kind of additions or amendment in proposed Bills but the government seems to be in a hurry to just avoid a discussion," said Darekar. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "Shakti Law is a very crucial Law and if it is passed in hurry, it won't be effective. The government never talked to us about this, they should take this Bill to the next session if there is less time today but they should not hurry."

The Bill to be called the "Shakti Act", will come up for discussion and approval in both houses of the legislature during winter session, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said on December 10 after cabinet approved the bill in a meeting. The two-day winter session of the legislature begun in Mumbai from December 14.

In another development, Independent MLA Ravi Rana representing the Badnera Vidhan Sabha constituency of Amaravati district has given a breach of privilege motion against Mumbai Police Commissioner and Amravati Police Commissioner for "illegally detaining" him in Amaravati during his protest for farmers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India look more settled than Australia going into 1st Test, feels Isa Guha

Former England womens speedster-turned-analyst Isa Guha feels that Indian team going into the first Test looks way more settled compared to the Australian side which is still searching for its ideal opening combination. Isa, a veteran of 11...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent seasonLeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge vict...

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,940 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Decem...

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court.

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020