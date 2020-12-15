Cong opposes 'extravagant' Goa Liberation Day celebrations

The Congress on Tuesday boycotted a meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to plan celebrations to mark the 60th year of Goa Liberation, saying the opposition party is against the ''extravaganza''. The BJP government in the state already announced various programmes from December 19, 2020 to December 19, 2021 to mark the diamond jubilee of the Liberation Day and requested Rs 100 crore from the Centre.

''I boycotted the meeting while respecting the sentiments of freedom fighters and Goans. I will not be part of any decision which promotes extravaganza in Goa Liberation Day celebrations,'' Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Digambar Kamat told reporters. He demanded the chief minister cancel the tender of an event management agency and involve associations of freedom fighters, local artists and other groups, in the celebrations.

Earlier, Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai had announced that his party will not be part of the celebrations at a time when the state is reeling under financial crisis. The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces freeing Goa from the Portuguese rule.