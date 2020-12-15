Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong opposes 'extravagant' Goa Liberation Day celebrations

The Congress on Tuesday boycotted a meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to plan celebrations to mark the 60th year of Goa Liberation, saying the opposition party is against the extravaganza.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 14:33 IST
Cong opposes 'extravagant' Goa Liberation Day celebrations

The Congress on Tuesday boycotted a meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to plan celebrations to mark the 60th year of Goa Liberation, saying the opposition party is against the ''extravaganza''. The BJP government in the state already announced various programmes from December 19, 2020 to December 19, 2021 to mark the diamond jubilee of the Liberation Day and requested Rs 100 crore from the Centre.

''I boycotted the meeting while respecting the sentiments of freedom fighters and Goans. I will not be part of any decision which promotes extravaganza in Goa Liberation Day celebrations,'' Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Digambar Kamat told reporters. He demanded the chief minister cancel the tender of an event management agency and involve associations of freedom fighters, local artists and other groups, in the celebrations.

Earlier, Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai had announced that his party will not be part of the celebrations at a time when the state is reeling under financial crisis. The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated in commemoration of the Indian armed forces freeing Goa from the Portuguese rule.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady as infection fears curb vaccine optimism

World shares steadied on Tuesday and currencies moved in tight ranges as rising COVID-19 cases and social restrictions ahead of the busy Christmas shopping season balanced optimism over a vaccine-driven economic recovery next year.MSCI worl...

Audio says Nigeria's Boko Haram behind abduction of schoolboys

An audio message from a man identifying himself as the leader of Nigerias Boko Haram said on Tuesday that the Islamist group was responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of K...

National Family Health Survey: India's population stabilising as total fertility rate declines across states

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for 22 StatesUnion Territories UTs of t...

British PM to be Republic Day Chief Guest; Jaishankar says it symbolises new era in Indo-UK ties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in January to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday after holding talks with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020