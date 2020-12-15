Turkey says U.S. sanctions have 'shaken' values of alliance
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday U.S. sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian defences had shaken all values in their alliance and he called for renewed cooperation between the NATO allies. Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:43 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday U.S. sanctions over Ankara's purchase of Russian defences had shaken all values in their alliance and he called for renewed cooperation between the NATO allies. On Monday, Washington imposed the sanctions targeting Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industry (SSB), its chairman and three other employees.
"This sanctions decision has shaken all values in our countries' alliance," Akar said. "Returning to cooperation and solidarity with the United States ... will provide an important contribution to regional and global peace and security."
