Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK opposition calls for review of Christmas coronavirus rules relaxation

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:32 IST
UK opposition calls for review of Christmas coronavirus rules relaxation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should review his plan to relax coronavirus regulations over the Christmas period, the opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday.

"It is my view that you should now convene COBRA (emergency response committee) in the next 24 hours to review whether the current relaxation is appropriate given the rising number of cases," Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a letter to Johnson.

Under current plans, the four nations of the United Kingdom will relax restrictions to allow up to three households to meet at home for five days over Christmas.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light rains at isolated places in UP

Very light rain occurred at isolated places over the state, the Meteorological MeT Department said on Tuesday. Cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places over western parts of the state. Very...

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link will be completed by Dec 2022: Northern Railway GM

The Northern Railway will be completing the most difficult 111-kilometre long section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link by December 2022 that would connect Kashmir to the rest of India through the railway network, a senior offici...

Govt willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions; MSP an administrative decision and will continue as it is: Agri Minister Tomar.

Govt willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions MSP an administrative decision and will continue as it is Agri Minister Tomar....

Farm Acts have been welcomed in states across country: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Farm Acts have been welcomed in states across country Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020