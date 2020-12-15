Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC will fight for rights of farmers: Suvendu Adhikari

Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said his party will not only keep on fighting for farmers' right but will also continue to work together to strengthen the democracy.

ANI | Haldia (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:41 IST
TMC will fight for rights of farmers: Suvendu Adhikari
Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said his party will not only keep on fighting for farmers' right but will also continue to work together to strengthen the democracy. "We will fight for good work and also for rights of farmers. The TMC will work together to strengthen the democracy of our country. That is the only path we have. As the constitution says, "For the people, by the People". It will continue to remain in the state. Why should there be a system like For the party, by the party, of the party?" asked Adhikari while attending a programme on the 121st birth anniversary of freedom fighter Satish Chandra Samanta.

He added, "I will continue to fight for you. Those who are plotting against me must know that I have seen many fights. I was stopped from coming here. I was attacked 11 times in the past, but with blessings of the people and god, I was safe everytime." "I want to tell one thing today. I am not greedy for posts. Some people accused me of trying to buy people, but after I resigned as a minister on November 27, people still attend my committee meetings. Those who have gathered here today were brought by any political party, but came themselves as they are part of my soul," Adhikari further said.

Pointing out thet he did not believe in personal attacks, Adhikari added, "I do not believe in personal attacks, even as some people who are in senior positions did that to me. They will understand this in few days when the people will vote during Assembly elections." (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Light rains at isolated places in UP

Very light rain occurred at isolated places over the state, the Meteorological MeT Department said on Tuesday. Cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places over western parts of the state. Very...

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link will be completed by Dec 2022: Northern Railway GM

The Northern Railway will be completing the most difficult 111-kilometre long section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link by December 2022 that would connect Kashmir to the rest of India through the railway network, a senior offici...

Govt willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions; MSP an administrative decision and will continue as it is: Agri Minister Tomar.

Govt willing to continue dialogue with genuine farm unions MSP an administrative decision and will continue as it is Agri Minister Tomar....

Farm Acts have been welcomed in states across country: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Farm Acts have been welcomed in states across country Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020