TMC will fight for rights of farmers: Suvendu Adhikari

Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said his party will not only keep on fighting for farmers' right but will also continue to work together to strengthen the democracy. "We will fight for good work and also for rights of farmers. The TMC will work together to strengthen the democracy of our country. That is the only path we have. As the constitution says, "For the people, by the People". It will continue to remain in the state. Why should there be a system like For the party, by the party, of the party?" asked Adhikari while attending a programme on the 121st birth anniversary of freedom fighter Satish Chandra Samanta.

He added, "I will continue to fight for you. Those who are plotting against me must know that I have seen many fights. I was stopped from coming here. I was attacked 11 times in the past, but with blessings of the people and god, I was safe everytime." "I want to tell one thing today. I am not greedy for posts. Some people accused me of trying to buy people, but after I resigned as a minister on November 27, people still attend my committee meetings. Those who have gathered here today were brought by any political party, but came themselves as they are part of my soul," Adhikari further said.

Pointing out thet he did not believe in personal attacks, Adhikari added, "I do not believe in personal attacks, even as some people who are in senior positions did that to me. They will understand this in few days when the people will vote during Assembly elections." (ANI)