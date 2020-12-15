U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidency

U.S. Senate leader McConnell acknowledges Biden winner of U.S. presidencyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:51 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their Nov. 3 election victories, ending his long silence on the outcome of the presidential race.
In remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell acknowledged the Democrats' win of the White House following Monday's formal result issued by the Electoral College.
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Mitch McConnell
- Democrats
- Kamala Harris
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
Trump "ashamed" to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor
Republicans oppose nomination of Neera Tanden as Director of OMB; call her worst nominee of Biden
Some Republican states would fight forced utility emissions cuts under Biden climate agenda
Senate Republicans vetting COVID-19 relief that Trump would sign
Trump backs Republican COVID-19 package after McConnell rejects bipartisan proposal