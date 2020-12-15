Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kushner to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Morocco

The U.S. delegation and an Israeli team will join together and take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat as a sign of progress after the Israel-Morocco deal that Kushner helped broker, the official told Reuters. Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, will arrive in Israel on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:06 IST
Kushner to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Morocco
Representative image

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will lead a U.S. delegation to Israel and Morocco next week for discussions on the normalization deal the two Middle East countries reached last week, a senior administration official said on Tuesday. The U.S. delegation and an Israeli team will join together and take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat as a sign of progress after the Israel-Morocco deal that Kushner helped broker, the official told Reuters.

Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, will arrive in Israel on Monday. While in Jerusalem, Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said.

El Al is expected to be the airliner for the flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat next Tuesday for the Kushner team and a delegation led by Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, the official said. In a live interview on Israel's Army Radio, Transportation Minister Miri Regev was asked about news of the Kushner trip.

"I am so proud that our grandfathers and grandmothers can visit Morocco while still alive. This is peace," said Regev, who is descended from Moroccan Jewish immigrants to Israel. Morocco is the Muslim country that produced the greatest number of Jewish immigrants to Israel - 250,000.

The Israel-Morocco deal was the fourth the United States helped broker, following similar agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. As part of the agreement, Trump agreed to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara, where a decades-old territorial dispute has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the territory.

Kushner and his team are still holding talks with other countries from the Arab and Muslim world and hope to seal at least one more agreement before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is due to enter the White House.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"BJP is real tukde-tukde gang, destroying national unity", says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday lashed out at his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the farmers protest against the three agricultural sector laws. He also accused the ruling central government of bein...

Two men held for stealing cash, jewellery worth Rs 77 lakh in Ghaziabad

Two men were arrested on Tuesday in GT Road Kotwali police station area here for allegedly stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 77 lakh recently from a locked house, police said. The ornaments valued at Rs 45 lakh and 22 lakh cash were reco...

MP: School for classes X and XII to resume from Dec 18

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hold full-time regular classes for Standards X and XII from December 18 as these students have to appear for board examinations, an official said. The decision on resumption of Classes IX ...

Biden to stump in Georgia runoffs, top Senate Republican ends silence on U.S. election result

A day after the Electoral College confirmed President-elect Joe Bidens victory, he is set to travel to Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates whose Jan. 5 runoff elections could make or break his domestic p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020