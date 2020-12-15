U.S. Speaker Pelosi asks leaders to meet on COVID-19 aid, government funding: source

U.S. Speaker Pelosi asks leaders to meet on COVID-19 aid, government funding: sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:59 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited top congressional leaders to meet at 4 p.m. (2100 gmt) to discuss coronavirus relief and government funding, a source said.
Pelosi, a Democrat, invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and the House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, the source said.
