Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump aide O'Brien cuts Europe trip short to deal with cyber hack

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien cut short a European trip on Tuesday and returned to Washington to deal with a suspected Russian cyber hack, a senior administration official said. The sweeping attacks, first reported by Reuters on Sunday, prompted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses to scramble to investigate and respond to the hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 07:04 IST
Trump aide O'Brien cuts Europe trip short to deal with cyber hack

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien cut short a European trip on Tuesday and returned to Washington to deal with a suspected Russian cyber hack, a senior administration official said.

The sweeping attacks, first reported by Reuters on Sunday, prompted the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses to scramble to investigate and respond to the hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government. O'Brien "is holding NSC meetings tonight and tomorrow morning and will convene a high-level interagency meeting this week," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including the top Republican and Democratic members of the Senate commerce panel, wrote a letter to the directors of the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency requesting a report about the extent of the attacks. Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Sunday that hackers backed by a foreign government had been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury Department and the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency that decides internet and telecommunications policy.

Technology company SolarWinds, which was the key steppingstone used by the hackers, said up to 18,000 of its customers had downloaded a compromised software update that allowed hackers to spy unnoticed on businesses and agencies for almost nine months. In their letter, the senators asked for, among other things, a list of all federal agencies that are customers of SolarWinds, the categories and quantities of data that were susceptible to hacking, and any confirmed cases of unauthorized access.

The letter was signed by Republican Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Commerce Committee; Senator Maria Cantwell, the committee's top Democrat; and four other senators. O'Brien had visited Israel and France on his trip but canceled stops in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Britain. A source familiar with O'Brien's plans said he was now scheduled to return to Europe on Saturday.

During his visits, O'Brien had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron, the source said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polling for 7th phase of DDC elections in J-K begins

Polling for the seventh phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as freezing weather conditions in the Valley kept most people indoors early on Wednesday, officials said. Polling for ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks climb on vaccine, U.S. stimulus optimism

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors ahead of the Christmas holiday season. MSCIs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of ...

NZ's COVID-19 response contributes to better economic recovery

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says.The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in th...

Live captions in Google Meet now support four more languages

Google Meet live captions which were previously available only in English are now expanding to four additional languages including French, German, Portuguese and Spanish Spain and Latin America.Meet users can turn captions on to view subtit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020