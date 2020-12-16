Couple dies of burn injuries at home in UP's Badaun

A 60-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife died of burn injuries at their home in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The cause of the fire that killed Rajendra and Rajvati at their Sanjarpur residence on Tuesday night is yet to be ascertained, the police said on Wednesday.

According to them, the couple's four sons live in Delhi. On Tuesday late night, neighbours heard cries and rushed to their house to find them severely burnt, the police said, adding the couple died before they could be taken to a hospital.

Prima facie, it seems that the case is of suicide, Senior Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.